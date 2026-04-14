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A glowing streak lit up Georgia’s pre-dawn sky Tuesday, drawing attention from residents across the northern part of the state who spotted the unusual sight before sunrise.

What happened: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at approximately 5:33 a.m., carrying 29 broadband satellites into orbit. The mission, called Starlink 10-24, produced a visual effect known as the “jellyfish effect” — a glowing, spreading trail that appears in the sky when a rocket launches just before sunrise.

The science: Meteorologists say the effect happens because the rocket leaves behind a high-altitude cloud made of ice crystals. Sunlight hits that cloud from above while the ground below is still dark, making the trail appear to glow and shimmer. Scientists call these high-altitude clouds noctilucent clouds.

Where it was seen: Residents in Pendergrass and Braselton reported seeing the streak. It was visible across north Georgia and as far north as North Carolina.

By the numbers: The mission carried 29 satellites. SpaceX says the launch included the 1,000th Starlink satellite the company has sent into orbit so far in 2026.

The path forward: SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites at a high rate in 2026. The Starlink network is a system of satellites in low Earth orbit designed to deliver internet service to areas where ground-based internet options are limited or unavailable.