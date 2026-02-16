Listen to this post

A body was found inside a vehicle recovered from Lake Lanier.

What’s happening: The vehicle was pulled from the water Monday after a boater discovered it this morning. The recovery took place at Tidwell Park.

What’s important: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play. The case remains under investigation, and next of kin had not been notified. A Hall County dive team assisted with the recovery operation.

What happens next: No information was available about how long the vehicle had been underwater.