More than 100 fastpitch softball teams will compete in Alpharetta this summer during a four-day tournament that marks its 10th year in the city.

The Triple Crown Southeast Nationals will take place July 17-20 at multiple sports facilities, including North Park in Alpharetta. Girls teams in 14-and-under, 16-and-under and 18-and-under age groups will compete for the Southeast Nationals title.

The tournament features club travel teams from across the country, with top nationally ranked players competing in four pool games before moving to a single-elimination bracket format.

Triple Crown Fastpitch prioritizes hosting a premier tournament in Alpharetta each year, and we’re excited to bring our 10th year of Southeast Nationals back,” said Scott Crawford, Fastpitch Event Director of Triple Crown Sports.

Triple Crown Fastpitch has hosted more than 100 events nationwide since 1995. The organization serves as a pathway for athletes seeking to play at the college level.

The tournament is free to attend and welcomes spectators. North Park is located at 13450 Cogburn Road, Alpharetta.

Local officials expect the event to bring economic benefits to the area as participants and families stay in hotels and visit restaurants and shops.

“The Triple Crown Southeast Nationals is a major softball event, and we are so excited to welcome it back to Alpharetta for its 10th year,” said Janet Rodgers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With players, families, officials, and umpires staying in Alpharetta for several nights, the tournament will deliver meaningful tourism benefits to our hotels, shops, restaurants, and attractions. It’s a citywide win for our community and we’re honored to have them here!”

The tournament will bring youth athletes, parents, coaches and officials to Alpharetta for the competition.