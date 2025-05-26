A popular Savannah dog park will shut down temporarily starting Monday for renovations aimed at improving safety and amenities.

🐾 Why It Matters: The Mother Mathilda Beasley Dog Park serves hundreds of pets and owners weekly. The closure impacts daily routines for locals who rely on the space for exercise and socialization.

🔧 What’s Happening:

The park at 500 East Broad Street will close June 2 for four to five weeks.

Upgrades include new fencing, drainage improvements, and refreshed play areas.

🏗️ Behind the Work: Parks officials say the project addresses wear-and-tear from years of use. Crews will replace worn equipment and add shaded seating for owners.

📅 Plan Ahead: Pet owners should avoid the area until mid-July. Nearby options include the Forsyth Park Dog Run and Lake Mayer Park, though both are farther from downtown.

