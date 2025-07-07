Columbia County starts a three-month construction project today to improve Lakeside Park’s trails and water systems. The park will stay open during all the work.

🏞️ Why It Matters: Your favorite walking spots and tennis courts won’t close, but you’ll get better trails and cleaner water features when the work is done in October.

🚧 What’s Happening: Workers will fix three old water ponds and build a new one to handle rainwater better. They’re also putting in new paved trails and upgrading the drainage system.

⚠️ Stay Safe: Construction zones will have fences around them with clear warning signs. You can still use the walking paths, pavilions, and tennis courts, but stay away from any fenced areas.

🌿 The Big Picture: These upgrades are part of a bigger push to protect Georgia’s natural spaces from heavy rains and flooding. The new water ponds will catch runoff before it reaches local streams, keeping our waterways cleaner. Many parks across the state are getting similar improvements as communities deal with more intense storms.