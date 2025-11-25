What’s Happening: The fire station at 3175 Bethsaida Road shut down while crews make repairs to fix the damage. Fire trucks and rescue units from that station have moved to other locations across the city.

What’s Important: The city says residents and businesses should see little to no change in how fast help arrives during an emergency. The 911 system has been updated to send the closest fire truck or ambulance to any call.

Between the Lines: The city moved its emergency vehicles strategically to keep the same level of coverage:

Rescue 5 now operates from Station 1 on Welcome All Road

Engine 5 now operates from Station 7 on Buffington Road

The Sources: City of South Fulton Fire Rescue.