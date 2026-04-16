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One person died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 12000 Findley Road in Johns Creek.

What’s Happening: Johns Creek police are on scene investigating. The area remains active as officers work the crash.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from 12000 Findley Road while the investigation is underway.

What’s Still Unknown: The name of the person who died has not been released, and the cause of the crash has not been determined.