One person died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 12000 Findley Road in Johns Creek.
What’s Happening: Johns Creek police are on scene investigating. The area remains active as officers work the crash.
Police are asking drivers to stay away from 12000 Findley Road while the investigation is underway.
What’s Still Unknown: The name of the person who died has not been released, and the cause of the crash has not been determined.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.