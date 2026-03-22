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A Coweta County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt Sunday after another vehicle struck his patrol car during a traffic stop on I-85.

What’s Happening: The crash happened around the 49-mile marker of I-85 South on March 22. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

What’s Important: A person who had been arrested was sitting in the back of the patrol car at the time of the crash. That person was also taken to a hospital with what the sheriff’s office described as minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car declined medical treatment.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not release the deputy’s name, the identity of the arrested person, or details about what led to the original traffic stop.

The Path Forward: Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said any further information about the investigation will come from Georgia State Patrol.