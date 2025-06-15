A 38-year-old man died in Bibb County custody early Sunday morning, prompting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

🚨 Why It Matters: In-custody deaths raise critical questions about jail conditions and transparency, directly impacting community trust in local law enforcement.

⚖️ What’s Happening:

Mario Marquiz Clark collapsed in his cell shortly before midnight Saturday. Jail medical staff performed lifesaving measures before he was transported to Atrium Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Clark faced charges including probation violation, a state court bench warrant, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and public indecency.

🔍 Between the Lines:

Clark’s charges are unrelated to the cause of death, which remains undetermined.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards is leading the investigation, a detail some advocates argue could complicate perceptions of impartiality.

An autopsy is pending, and no further details have been released.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.