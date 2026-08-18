A 26-year-old Decatur man died Monday after he was found unresponsive inside the DeKalb County Jail. The cause of his death remains unknown, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened: Medical workers found Tehutihotep Hartley unresponsive Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Medical staff at the jail and emergency medical workers tried to help him before he was pronounced dead in the jail’s medical clinic.
The sheriff’s office did not give the time Hartley was found or say how long workers tried to revive him. The statement also did not identify who found him.
What investigators know: Early reports point to an unexpected medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said investigators had found no evidence of foul play.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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