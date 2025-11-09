A company’s “routine maintenance” turned into a wooden walkway wrecking ball when a FLOCK vehicle decided the Rail Trail behind Walmart needed some unscheduled demolition work.

What’s Happening: The Chamblee Police Department has barricaded the damaged section of the Rail Trail after FLOCK caused damage to the wooden part of the trail during what was supposed to be regular upkeep. The portion near the mural remains open for people who still trust their local infrastructure.

What’s Important: If you use the Rail Trail for walking, running, or biking, you’ll need to stick to the mural end for now. The wooded section behind Walmart is off-limits until someone figures out how to fix what “routine maintenance” broke.

Between the Lines: A bucket truck appears to have crashed through the wooden deck of the trail. When maintenance crews say they’re going to make an impact on your community, this probably isn’t what residents had in mind.

The Sources: City of Chamblee.