Georgia Man Steals Ambulance

A Warner Robins man is facing a long list of charges after police say he stole an ambulance and took it for a joyride— at high speeds, through neighborhoods, and ultimately into a ditch.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brandon Hill finally gave up after his getaway plan hit a literal dead end.

🚨 Let’s Think: Emergency vehicles exist to save lives, not to star in real-life Fast & Furious stunts. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the damage to the ambulance means it won’t be helping anyone soon.

🚔 What Happened: The chase started around 8:30 a.m. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health on Highway 96. Officers say Hill took off in the ambulance and was soon spotted flying down Feagin Mill Road like he had somewhere important to be. Spoiler: He didn’t.

Police say he was driving “at a high rate of speed” and “recklessly”—which, to be fair, is already implied when you steal an ambulance.

The chase wound through multiple streets before Hill decided to take a scenic route—through an open field and straight into a ditch.

Despite doing serious damage to the ambulance, he kept going before stopping in the middle of Carl Vinson Parkway, where he finally surrendered.

⚖️ The Charges: Hill then enjoyed the less-thrilling ride in the back of a police car to the Houston County Jail, facing charges that include:

Theft

Fleeing or attempting to elude police

Obstruction

Criminal interference with government property

Reckless driving

Hit and run

🔍 The Big Picture: If you’re going to steal a vehicle, maybe don’t pick one that’s extremely recognizable, hard to hide, and full of GPS tracking equipment. Also, don’t drive it like a lunatic if your goal is to not get caught.

If you have any information about this case, call Warner Robins Police at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.