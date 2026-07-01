What happened: Around 12:30 a.m. on June 26, a Sandy Springs officer spotted a white Toyota Tacoma speeding south on Ga. 400 near Northridge Road. When the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off, exiting onto Lenox Road. Officers used a PIT maneuver — a technique where a police vehicle nudges a fleeing car to spin it out and bring it to a stop — to end the chase. The driver was taken into custody without a struggle.

Who was involved: The driver was identified as Alex Garcia-Trujillo. He was charged with multiple traffic offenses. Specific charges were not listed.

Why he ran: After his arrest, Garcia-Trujillo told officers he fled because he thought his driver’s license was suspended. A follow-up check found his license was valid and active.

What’s new: Garcia-Trujillo now faces criminal charges he would not have faced had he simply pulled over. The license concern that triggered the chase turned out to be unfounded.