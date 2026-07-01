SANDY SPRINGS — A man led Sandy Springs police on an early-morning car chase on Ga. 400, only to discover afterward that the suspended license he was thought he had was perfectly valid the whole time.
What happened: Around 12:30 a.m. on June 26, a Sandy Springs officer spotted a white Toyota Tacoma speeding south on Ga. 400 near Northridge Road. When the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off, exiting onto Lenox Road. Officers used a PIT maneuver — a technique where a police vehicle nudges a fleeing car to spin it out and bring it to a stop — to end the chase. The driver was taken into custody without a struggle.
Who was involved: The driver was identified as Alex Garcia-Trujillo. He was charged with multiple traffic offenses. Specific charges were not listed.
Why he ran: After his arrest, Garcia-Trujillo told officers he fled because he thought his driver’s license was suspended. A follow-up check found his license was valid and active.
What’s new: Garcia-Trujillo now faces criminal charges he would not have faced had he simply pulled over. The license concern that triggered the chase turned out to be unfounded.
Back in the day, adulthood meant civility. Responsibility. Probably owning a sensible pair of loafers. But lately, it feels like a critical mass of humanity has collectively decided, ‘What if, instead, we didn’t?’
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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