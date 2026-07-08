What’s happening: A mosquito trap in the Grant Park neighborhood tested positive for West Nile virus, confirming that infected mosquitoes are present in that part of the city.

What’s new: Spraying will begin in the area, and health department workers will canvass surrounding neighborhoods to alert residents about the find.

What this means for you: People who live near Grant Park should take steps now to lower their chances of getting bitten. Health officials recommend:

Stay indoors or avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves and loose-fitting pants when you go out.

Put insect repellent with DEET on any exposed skin.

Empty standing water from containers around your home, including buckets, flowerpots, barrels, and tarps, where mosquitoes breed.

Make sure window and door screens are intact and fit tightly.

Trim or remove overgrown grass and weeds near your home.

“Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” said Dr. Brandon Leftwich, environmental health director at the Fulton County Board of Health.

The path forward: Health workers will go door to door near the trap site to warn residents, and a mosquito control vendor will spray the area.