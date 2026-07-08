SAVANNAH — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May armed robbery on Savannah’s eastside that left an adult man hurt.
What happened: Just after 1:30 p.m. on May 6, a man was robbed and assaulted in the 1800 block of East 51st Street. Officers found him at the scene when they arrived. Arrest warrants for 17-year-old Bryson Love were issued two days later.
The arrest: Love was taken into custody Tuesday, more than two months after the robbery, and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center, the jail that serves Savannah and the surrounding area.
The charges: Love faces six charges:
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Armed robbery
- False imprisonment
- Possession of a handgun by a person under 18
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
The path forward: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.