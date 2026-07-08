What happened: Just after 1:30 p.m. on May 6, a man was robbed and assaulted in the 1800 block of East 51st Street. Officers found him at the scene when they arrived. Arrest warrants for 17-year-old Bryson Love were issued two days later.

The arrest: Love was taken into custody Tuesday, more than two months after the robbery, and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center, the jail that serves Savannah and the surrounding area.

The charges: Love faces six charges:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Armed robbery

False imprisonment

Possession of a handgun by a person under 18

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

The path forward: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.