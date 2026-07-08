The Georgia Historical Society released a series of videos this week aimed at introducing more Georgians to its archives, educational programs, and historical marker program.

What’s happening: The Savannah-based organization, which has operated for 187 years, launched a campaign called “History Belongs to Us All.” It includes an 11-minute feature video and nine shorter clips covering how the society collects, preserves, teaches, and shares Georgia history.

What’s new: The videos are the society’s first public awareness campaign of this kind. All ten are available now on the campaign’s website.

About GHS: The Georgia Historical Society maintains one of the state’s largest archival collections, supports teachers and students, produces educational publications, and runs Georgia’s statewide historical marker program, which oversees the roadside markers found across the state.

The timing: The campaign arrives as the country marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

What they’re saying: “History truly belongs to all of us,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, the society’s president and CEO. “This campaign is an invitation to discover the many ways the study of history helps us to understand the present in order to build a better future. These videos demonstrate why preserving and understanding our shared past matters.”

Where to watch: The full feature and all nine companion videos are available at the History Belongs to Us All website.