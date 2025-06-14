The U.S. Geological Survey’s South Atlantic Water Science Center in Norcross will remain open following backlash over the Department of Government Efficiency’s proposal to terminate the lease.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that the center will not have its lease terminated in order to continue critical water quality testing along the Chattahoochee River, which supplies drinking water to millions of Georgians.

Interior Acting Assistant Secretary Tyler Hassen sent letters this week informing the Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of the decision. Earlier this year, the Elon Musk-led DOGE listed the property among 164 Interior buildings and offices under consideration for closure as part of its campaign to reduce government spending. The DOGE website previously projected the federal government would save $1.3 million by not renewing the lease for the Norcross center.

This spring, Warnock and Ossoff urged the feds not to eliminate vital work that includes monitoring E. coli bacteria and flood levels throughout Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“In some cases, the department took action to reverse a termination due to the critical nature of the mission, unavailability of alternative, cost-effective solutions, or the specialized nature of the facility,” Hassen wrote. “You will be pleased to know that the GSA rescinded the termination of the USGS lease in Norcross, Georgia.”

Hassen, a former Texas oil executive, served on Musk’s DOGE team and is awaiting Senate confirmation for his new role with the Department of the Interior.

For several years, the Norcross water science center has worked with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on the BacteriALERT program, which provides live updates to the public of the amount of E. coli contamination in the river.

“Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is pleased that the Department of the Interior has reversed the termination of the lease for the USGS South Atlantic Water Science Center,” Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth said Friday. “We thank Senators Ossoff and Warnock for their leadership and are grateful for their work to ensure this vital resource remains in place for all who depend on it.”

