Controversy: Georgia Senator Arrested at Brian Kemp’s State of the State

A right-wing Republican state senator was arrested Thursday morning while attempting to enter the House chambers to attend the State of the State address by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Controversial Trenton legislator Colton Moore was handcuffed and removed from the Capitol by state police following an altercation with staff members and law enforcement as Moore made several attempts to enter the House chamber floor for the annual governor’s address.

Moore was banned from entering the House chamber last year by GOP House Speaker Jon Burns after speaking ill of the late House Speaker David Ralston while the Blue Ridge Republican was being posthumously honored in the Senate. Moore took to the well and spoke about allegations that Ralston had used his position as speaker to benefit his law firm.

Calling the comments “some of the vilest that you can make about a good man,” current speaker Burns instructed the House doorkeeper not to allow Moore to set foot in the chamber.

The doorkeeper made good on that Thursday when Moore tried to enter the chamber along with his Senate colleagues for a joint session to hear from the governor.

The doorkeeper asked Moore to step aside and watch the governor’s speech from outside the chamber.

Moore tried to push his way in, but was stopped by the doorkeeper and other staff.

Moore insisted he was legally and constitutionally entitled to enter the chamber, but the doorkeeper disagreed, and so did the multiple Capitol police officers stationed outside the House awaiting Moore’s arrival. Moore had announced on social media earlier his intention to challenge the ban.

After several minutes of pushing and shoving, Moore fell to the ground. After more arguing, officers told Moore he was under arrest, cuffed him and led him away to a squad car.

Key Terms: Legislation: Laws or rules made by lawmakers. Legislator: An elected official who represents you in the legislature. These are lawmakers who make laws. Legislature: The state’s version of the house and senate. Georgia has a state house and a state senate that passes laws that apply to the state. Georgia General Assembly: The full name of the Georgia legislature.

Moore has been a controversial figure in the Senate. He was previously booted from the GOP caucus after lawmakers said he posted contact information for colleagues to social media and urged people to call them to urge a special session to target Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for arresting former president, now President-elect Donald Trump.

Majority Leader Chuck Efstration told reporters after the speech that Burns did his duty to maintain order in the House chamber.

“The senator caused a very dangerous situation today with law enforcement, doorkeepers, staff and other individuals that were present,” he said. “I think House members that were standing behind the doors in the chamber were focused on the governor’s State of the State address and the important work to be done this legislative session, and that’s where the focus should be.”

Democrats have been content to watch the intraparty feuding from the sidelines.

“When elephants are fighting, get out of the way,” House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, a Columbus Democrat, told reporters afterwards.

It’s not yet clear what charges Moore may face. Georgia law prohibits legislators from being arrested during the General Assembly session, with the exceptions of felony offenses, breach of peace, and treason.

Moore is the third Georgia lawmaker arrested inside the Capitol in the last few years.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, was among a group of people arrested in 2018 while protesting the ballot counting in the 2018 governor’s race.

In 2021, state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested on the same charges as Williams for knocking on Kemp’s office doors during the signing of controversial election law overhaul Senate Bill 202.

The charges against Williams and Cannon were dropped by prosecutors later. However, their attorneys argued at a Georgia Supreme Court hearing in May that the laws that were used to arrest them are vague, overly broad, and violate their constitutional rights as free individuals.

In November, the state Supreme Court found the arrests of Cannon and Williams were legal, but advised the Legislature to clarify the types of disruptions that are prohibited under law.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.

🇺🇸 About Representing You: This is an ongoing series of news stories devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting and how they are spending their time and your tax dollars.

Author Profile Stanley Dunlap | Georgia Recorder Stanley Dunlap has covered government and politics for news outlets in Georgia and Tennessee for the past decade. The Georgia Associated Press Managing Editors named Stanley a finalist for best deadline reporting. The Tennessee Press Association honored him for his reporting on the disappearance of Holly Bobo.