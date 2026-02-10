Listen to this post

A CSX train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing in Scottdale early Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another.

What’s Happening: The collision happened at about 1:56 a.m. at the N. Clarendon Avenue and Ponce De Leon Avenue crossing. Two people were inside the vehicle. One died at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital. The second person’s condition has not been released. No one on the train crew was hurt. DeKalb County Public Safety responded.

What’s Still Unknown: The names of the two people in the vehicle have not been made public. It is not clear how serious the second person’s injuries are. What led to the vehicle being on the tracks has not been explained.

What Happens Next: CSX said it will support local law enforcement as they finish the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.