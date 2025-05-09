A Morgan County woman died after falling from a moving Jeep in Greene County last Friday. Whitney Wooster was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband when the unthinkable happened.
Cari Rubin Photography / Shutterstock.com

Tragic Accident Claims Georgia Mother’s Life on Anniversary Outing

Start
  1. Home
  2. East Central Georgia
  3. Greene
May 9, 2025
1 min read

A Morgan County woman died after falling from a moving Jeep in Greene County last Friday. Whitney Wooster was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband when the unthinkable happened.

🚨 Why It Matters: The death leaves four children without their mother and raises serious questions about vehicle safety during recreational activities that many local families enjoy.

🔎 What Happened:

  • Georgia State Patrol says Whitney Wooster fell from the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler driven by her husband Robby on Linger Longer Road
  • Troopers believe she was partially run over by the vehicle after falling, according to their preliminary report released Wednesday

⚠️ Investigation Continues:

  • State patrol investigators suspect both occupants were impaired at the time of the incident
  • “It has not been determined how or what caused the passenger to fall from the vehicle,” according to the Georgia State Patrol report
  • The Specialized Reconstruction Team is now assisting with the investigation

🚑 Emergency Response:

  • Greene County emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene
  • Wooster was airlifted to Augusta Medical but died from her injuries, according to emergency officials


Events Calendar

Share
Copy Link
×