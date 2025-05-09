Tragic Accident Claims Georgia Mother’s Life on Anniversary Outing

A Morgan County woman died after falling from a moving Jeep in Greene County last Friday. Whitney Wooster was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband when the unthinkable happened.

🚨 Why It Matters: The death leaves four children without their mother and raises serious questions about vehicle safety during recreational activities that many local families enjoy.

🔎 What Happened:

Georgia State Patrol says Whitney Wooster fell from the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler driven by her husband Robby on Linger Longer Road

Troopers believe she was partially run over by the vehicle after falling, according to their preliminary report released Wednesday

⚠️ Investigation Continues:

State patrol investigators suspect both occupants were impaired at the time of the incident

“It has not been determined how or what caused the passenger to fall from the vehicle,” according to the Georgia State Patrol report

The Specialized Reconstruction Team is now assisting with the investigation

🚑 Emergency Response:

Greene County emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene

Wooster was airlifted to Augusta Medical but died from her injuries, according to emergency officials