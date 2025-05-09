Tragic Accident Claims Georgia Mother’s Life on Anniversary Outing

A Morgan County woman died after falling from a moving Jeep in Greene County last Friday. Whitney Wooster was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband when the unthinkable happened.
🚨 Why It Matters: The death leaves four children without their mother and raises serious questions about vehicle safety during recreational activities that many local families enjoy.
🔎 What Happened:
- Georgia State Patrol says Whitney Wooster fell from the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler driven by her husband Robby on Linger Longer Road
- Troopers believe she was partially run over by the vehicle after falling, according to their preliminary report released Wednesday
⚠️ Investigation Continues:
- State patrol investigators suspect both occupants were impaired at the time of the incident
- “It has not been determined how or what caused the passenger to fall from the vehicle,” according to the Georgia State Patrol report
- The Specialized Reconstruction Team is now assisting with the investigation
🚑 Emergency Response:
- Greene County emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene
- Wooster was airlifted to Augusta Medical but died from her injuries, according to emergency officials