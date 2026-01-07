Thomas Agan, an employee at Allatoona Diesel in Bartow County, and his wife, Jasmine, were killed in a car accident on New Year’s Eve while on a date night, according to a statement from the business.

The couple leaves behind three children.

Thomas Agan worked at the diesel repair shop, where he handled customer service at the front desk and over the phone.

The couple died in a crash on Dec. 31. Allatoona Diesel announced their deaths in a public statement posted this week.

The couple was killed in a New Year’s Eve crash in Alabama.

The business described Thomas Agan as a key member of its team and said he and the shop’s owner, Drake, worked closely together.

Allatoona Diesel has organized fundraising efforts to support the couple’s children. The business said all funds raised will go toward helping the family and caring for the children. You can donate here.