Former President Donald Trump will speak in Rome on Thursday, and Floyd County police are warning drivers to expect temporary traffic delays and rolling road closures near Russell Field Regional Airport and within city limits.

What’s Happening: Trump is expected to speak at a Rome business in campaign mode as early voting is underway to fill the congressional seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene. The specific location has not been officially announced.

What’s Important: The Floyd County Police Department is advising drivers to plan extra travel time Thursday and follow directions from law enforcement and traffic personnel. The department said updates will be shared as information becomes available.

The Path Forward: Traffic disruptions are expected to be temporary and limited to Thursday. The timing and duration of road closures will depend on Trump’s schedule and security requirements, which have not been publicly released.