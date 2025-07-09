A Fourth of July celebration on Lake Oconee turned deadly when a boating accident claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl, leaving a single mother to face unimaginable grief and mounting expenses.

Tilly Roache died 48 hours after sustaining critical injuries in a boat capsizing incident that occurred following the holiday fireworks display. According to a GoFundMe page established by friends and family, the boat Tilly was riding in capsized due to swells in the water.

The young girl was described by loved ones as being “full of light” with a sweet laugh that could brighten any room. Tilly enjoyed dancing, princesses, and had a particular fondness for Spiderman, according to the fundraising page.

Her mother, Tiffany, now faces the devastating task of planning her daughter’s funeral while dealing with unexpected financial pressures. The GoFundMe page describes Tiffany as a single mother who dedicated herself to providing Tilly with a happy, loving life.

The community fundraising effort aims to help cover funeral and memorial service expenses, provide financial support for time off work, and assist with emotional support services including therapy and counseling. The campaign also seeks to address any unforeseen costs that may arise during this difficult period.

For those unable to contribute financially, organizers are asking community members to share the fundraising campaign to expand its reach.

Lake Oconee, located in central Georgia, is a popular destination for boating and water recreation, particularly during summer holidays when families gather for fireworks displays and celebrations.