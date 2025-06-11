(The Center Square) – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Wednesday anyone caught rioting is at risk to face domestic terrorism charges.

“It’s very simple,” he said. “Protesters use words. Rioters use violence. There is no gray area. We are not California or New York. We are Georgia. We don’t make excuses for criminals here. We prosecute them.”

A charge of domestic terrorism has a penalty of five to 35 years in prison, he said.

Carr’s remarks come as rioting continues in Los Angeles. Protesters are upset with federal lawmen enforcing federal law. To enter America from another country, if not a U.S. citizen, a visa or some other travel authorization is required to be presented at a port of entry.

An immigration protest was held Tuesday evening in Brookhaven, just outside of Atlanta, resulting in six arrests, according to WSB-TV. The television station said a video captured by its photographer showed people throwing fireworks at police.

A coalition of grassroots organizations is planning hundreds of protests across the country on Saturday called “The No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance.” More than a dozen protests are lined up for the metro Atlanta area, according to a map on the group’s website. Other Georgia cities where “No Kings” protests are scheduled include Dalton, Macon, Gainesville, Columbus and Savannah.

The protests are in response to a Saturday military parade in Washington marking the Army’s 250th birthday and Flag Day. President Donald Trump also turns 79 on Saturday.

“Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day,” according to a release from Indivisible, one of the groups involved in the protests.

“This parade salutes our soldiers’ remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit,” Trump said in a promotional video on Thursday of last week.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.