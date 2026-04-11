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(The Center Square) – Georgia lawmakers agreed to give voters a voice on two issues in November before adjourning in the early morning hours last week.

A third constitutional question was approved by the General Assembly in 2025.

House Resolution 1243, approved in March, will let Georgians decide whether to support the creation of the Georgia Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund.

Lawmakers have discussed a statewide Next Generation 911 for several years, but funding has been in question. The system would enable communication between local 911 systems and allow operators to receive text messages. The amended fiscal year 2025 budget included $5.7 million as seed money for the project.

A House study committee recommended creating a permanent funding mechanism by transitioning a local 911 charge to a fund for the Next Generation 911 system.

Senate Democrats initially voted against the resolution, but their no votes were political and not about the topic. They were not consulted before the bill was presented on the floor, they said during debate.

“I absolutely support law enforcement. I support 911. I support all that. But until we can find a way to work together in this chamber, I’m going to vote no,” said Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah.

Without Democratic support, the resolution did not secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass March 19. The parties eventually resolved their dispute, and the resolution passed the Senate unanimously March 31. It also passed the House unanimously.

Both chambers also passed House Resolution 251, which would make elections for county probate judges nonpartisan if voters approve the constitutional amendment in November.

Superior and state court judge elections are already nonpartisan.

Resolutions do not require the governor’s signature.

The third resolution, approved by the General Assembly in 2025, asks voters if they agree to increase the maximum acreage of agricultural and timber property that can qualify as bona fide conservation use property from 2,000 to 4,000 acres. Bona fide conservation use property is only taxed at 40% of its current use value, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.