Listen to this post

Steve Bannon used a slur for white Southerners when emailing Jeffrey Epstein about the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia..

What’s Happening: The comment appeared in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

What’s Important: Bannon served as chief strategist in the Trump White House. He hosts the War Room podcast, which has a large audience that includes Georgia listeners. He has positioned himself as a populist voice, but his emails to Epstein often take an elitist tone.

Augusta National Golf Club is in Augusta, Georgia. It hosts the Masters Tournament. The term “crackers” is a derogatory and racist term for white Southerners.

Trump pardoned Bannon in 2021 for fraud charges related to a border wall fundraising campaign. Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022.

Further Explanation: Augusta National admitted its first Black member in 1990. The club admitted its first women members in 2012.

Sources: