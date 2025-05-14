Don’t Be Alarmed By Police Presence at Georgia Aquarium

Atlanta police will shut down Baker Street today for a major training exercise at the Georgia Aquarium. The closure will affect evening commuters and tourists in the popular downtown area.

🚨 Why It Matters: The seven-hour training will block both vehicle and pedestrian access to one of downtown’s busiest tourist areas during peak evening hours, potentially affecting dinner plans and entertainment options for visitors and residents.

🚓 What’s Happening: The Atlanta Police Department will conduct scenario-based training at the Georgia Aquarium on May 14 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The department warns residents should expect to see a large number of officers in the area throughout the evening.

🚧 Traffic Impact: Baker Street near the aquarium will completely close to both cars and pedestrians during the entire training period.

The closure comes during rush hour and extends through the evening when the area typically sees heavy tourist traffic heading to nearby restaurants and attractions.