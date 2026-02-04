Listen to this post

Cobb County Police are investigating a crash on I-20 Eastbound that injured a police officer and a driver early Wednesday morning.

What’s Happening: Officer A. Minard was parked in a marked 2015 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor with emergency lights on. He was helping at an unrelated crash scene on I-20 Eastbound west of Riverside Parkway.

Kennedy Scott, 23, from Indianapolis, Indiana, was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius in the same lane. Scott did not see the parked Ford and did not move over. The front of the Toyota hit the rear of the Ford around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

What’s Important: The Ford was pushed into the concrete wall in the middle of the highway. The Toyota crossed all lanes, went off the road, and stopped down an embankment.

How This Affects Real People: Officer Minard was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Kennedy Scott was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

What Happens Next: Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call investigators at 770-499-3987.