A driver ran from a traffic stop on I-20nin Taliaferro County on Feb. 7 and has not been found yet, according to the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office. The person who fled is suspected to be 43-year-old Derrick Delwone Carlyle, who is wanted in Richmond County for felony aggravated stalking.

What’s happening: Deputies stopped a silver Dodge Durango on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 150 at about 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 7. The vehicle was going 106 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver got out and ran. He was not found before nightfall.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Carlyle, a Black male described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 240 pounds. He was last seen in dark gray sweatpants, a black shirt or jacket, and a blue hat.

What’s important: Carlyle is wanted out of Richmond County with a nationwide pickup for felony aggravated stalking. The sheriff’s office said charges in Taliaferro County are pending.

What happens next: The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who sees someone matching this description or who knows where Carlyle is to call 706-456-2345.