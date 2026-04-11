Listen to this post

A 75-year-old man drowned Friday morning on Lake Lanier after falling from a boat — leaving his 89-year-old uncle as the only witness.

What Happened: The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Lamar Kirk, of Pickens County, fell into the water just before 9:45 a.m. near the 3200 block of Arrowhead Drive. Deputies say Kirk’s fishing lure snagged on a dock, and as he reached to free it, he lost his footing and went into the lake.

The Rescue Effort: Kirk’s 89-year-old uncle, who was with him on the boat, attempted to pull him out but could not. The uncle then went to a nearby home and asked the homeowner to call 911. A deputy pulled Kirk from the water, and paramedics rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.