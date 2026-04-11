A 75-year-old man drowned Friday morning on Lake Lanier after falling from a boat — leaving his 89-year-old uncle as the only witness.
What Happened: The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Lamar Kirk, of Pickens County, fell into the water just before 9:45 a.m. near the 3200 block of Arrowhead Drive. Deputies say Kirk’s fishing lure snagged on a dock, and as he reached to free it, he lost his footing and went into the lake.
The Rescue Effort: Kirk’s 89-year-old uncle, who was with him on the boat, attempted to pull him out but could not. The uncle then went to a nearby home and asked the homeowner to call 911. A deputy pulled Kirk from the water, and paramedics rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.