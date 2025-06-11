Chaos erupted Tuesday night when what began as a peaceful immigration demonstration on Buford Highway ended with protesters allegedly throwing fireworks at police officers.

🚨 What’s Happening: Police say six people were arrested after the protest took a violent turn.

The demonstration started peacefully outside Northeast Plaza with families sharing deportation concerns and sharing solidarity with protestors in L.A.

According to authorities, some protesters began launching fireworks toward police lines as the evening drew to a close.

🔥 Why It Matters: Local families who gathered to voice concerns about immigration enforcement now face heightened tensions with law enforcement, undermining their message about community safety.

⚖️ Between the Lines: The escalation marks a significant shift from earlier peaceful demonstrations in the area.

Brookhaven police initially reported just one arrest for a person refusing to stay out of the roadway.

Law enforcement sources say the situation deteriorated after dark when a smaller group confronted officers.

🌉 The Bigger Picture: Immigration protests nationwide have grown increasingly tense amid concerns about enforcement tactics.

Community organizers had specifically warned about militarized responses to demonstrations in promotional materials.

Local immigrant advocacy groups now worry the arrests and violence could overshadow legitimate concerns about family separations.

