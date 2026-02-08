Listen to this post

AAA’s Auto Club Group put out a warning about drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

What’s happening: AAA said alcohol, parties and late-night driving raise the risk of crashes on Super Bowl Sunday. The group asked people who plan to drink to line up a sober ride before the game starts.

What AAA said: “Too many people plan every detail of their party except a safe ride home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA’s Auto Club Group. “If you’re drinking, driving should not be part of your game plan.”

Waiters also said: “When you choose to drive impaired, you risk the lives of everyone in your car and the people you share the road with. It’s a single decision that can quickly result in a lifetime of regret.”

By the numbers: AAA pointed to federal traffic safety data. About 34 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes each day. That works out to roughly one death every 42 minutes. In 2023, those crashes killed 12,429 people across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The law: AAA said a DUI can cost $10,000 or more when fines, legal fees, higher insurance rates and other costs are added up. Drivers can also lose their license. The group said police step up patrols on game day.

Background: The Auto Club Group is the second-largest AAA club in North America. It has more than 13 million members in 14 states and two U.S. territories.