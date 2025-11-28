Cold weather has arrived in Tift County, and the Tifton Fire Department is once again reminding residents of things that should not require reminding.

Why it matters: Somewhere out there, someone is about to look at their kitchen stove and think, “That’ll do.” The Tifton Fire Department would prefer they didn’t.

What’s happening: The department has issued its annual winter heating safety tips, a gentle plea for common sense as temperatures drop. The checklist includes checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors (the ones you swore you’d test when the clocks changed), scheduling a professional inspection of your heating system (not your cousin who “used to do HVAC”), and—crucially—not using your oven or stove to warm the house.

Between the lines: These tips get issued every year because every year, they’re needed. The oven warning exists because actual humans have cracked open that oven door, cranked it to 450, and called it a heating plan.

The bottom line: Stay warm, Tifton. Just do it the way the fire department is asking. They’ve got better things to do than explain to you why the oven isn’t a furnace.

The source: Tifton Fire Department.