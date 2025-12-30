Georgia will introduce five new special-interest license plate designs starting January 1, 2026, the Department of Revenue announced.
What’s Happening: The new plates include designs commemorating:
- 250 Year Anniversary Revolutionary War
- Selfless Service
- America First
- Georgia State Parks
- Support Bass Conservation
What’s Important: These special-interest plates will give Georgia drivers more options to personalize their vehicles while supporting various causes. The designs feature patriotic themes, outdoor recreation, and conservation efforts.
The Timeline: The new license plate designs will become available on January 1, 2026.
Catch Up Quick: Georgia currently offers numerous specialty license plates that support various organizations and causes. Drivers can view all available plate designs on the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division website.