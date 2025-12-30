Georgia will introduce five new special-interest license plate designs starting January 1, 2026, the Department of Revenue announced.

What’s Happening: The new plates include designs commemorating:

250 Year Anniversary Revolutionary War

Selfless Service

America First

Georgia State Parks

Support Bass Conservation

What’s Important: These special-interest plates will give Georgia drivers more options to personalize their vehicles while supporting various causes. The designs feature patriotic themes, outdoor recreation, and conservation efforts.

The Timeline: The new license plate designs will become available on January 1, 2026.

Catch Up Quick: Georgia currently offers numerous specialty license plates that support various organizations and causes. Drivers can view all available plate designs on the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division website.