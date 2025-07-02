As July Fourth approaches, fireworks will light up Georgia’s night skies—both before and after the holiday.

And while those colorful explosions are perfectly legal across the state, they’re not a free-for-all. There are rules in place, and if you plan to celebrate with a backyard display, you’ll want to know what’s allowed—and what’s not.

When You Can Launch

Under Georgia law, fireworks can be used until 11:59 p.m. on most days—including the Fourth of July. New Year’s Eve is the lone exception, when the cutoff time is extended to 1 a.m.

Local governments are allowed to restrict fireworks on other nights of the year through local noise ordinances, but they can’t override state law on July 3rd or 4th.

What’s Legal to Launch

Georgia allows the full spectrum of consumer fireworks—everything from sparklers and smoke bombs to Roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars and display shells. If it lights up, makes noise, or spins through the air, chances are it’s good to go.

Where They’re Not Allowed

For most neighborhoods, lighting up in the driveway or backyard won’t bring a visit from law enforcement. But there are places where fireworks are strictly off-limits:

It’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of:

Electric plants or substations

Water or wastewater treatment facilities

Gas stations or refineries

Jails, prisons or helipads

Hospitals, nursing homes or other health care facilities

The ban also applies to any public park, historic site, recreational area or state property—unless you have permission. And they’re never allowed on roads or highways.

New Restrictions for Horse Areas

A recent law gives cities and counties the power to limit fireworks near horses and horse farms. If you live near one, check your local ordinances. Cherokee County and the City of Milton already have these restrictions in place.

Other Exceptions to Know

If Georgia is under a drought or fire danger, the Governor can temporarily suspend the use of all fireworks statewide.

Also worth noting: Outside of July 3 and 4, local governments can limit fireworks under their noise ordinances. A change in state law back in 2018 gave cities and counties more control—so if you’re planning to shoot off fireworks on another day, it’s smart to check first.

Bottom Line

If you’re launching fireworks on July Fourth in Georgia, you’re within your rights—but you’re still expected to follow the law. Stay safe, be considerate of your neighbors, and know where the line is.

