If you hate leaving work in the dark, we have bad news.

What’s Happening: Daylight saving time ends tonight at 2 a.m., meaning you need to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. Starting Sunday, the sun will set an hour earlier than it does today.

What’s Important: Most phones and computers will update on their own. But you still need to change your car clock, microwave, oven, and that one stubborn wall clock in the hallway that nobody ever remembers exists until twice a year.

Between the Lines: The good news is, you get an extra hour of sleep tonight. But starting Sunday, the sun will set before you even leave work. Welcome to months of driving home in the dark and feeling like it’s bedtime at 6 p.m.

Catch Up Quick: The time change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks roll back to 1 a.m. This marks the return to standard time, which lasts until March when we spring forward again. Georgia and most of the country follow this twice-a-year ritual.

The Big Picture: Most Americans hate changing the clocks. A 2022 poll found 80% of people want to ditch the current system. The Senate passed a bill in 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent, but the House never voted on it. President Trump has talked about ending the clock changes, but nothing has happened yet. Meanwhile, Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the whole thing and stay on standard time all year. Georgia passed a bill to end the practice, but it only becomes law if Congress also votes to ditch the time change.