Drivers across Georgia are being warned to slow down as colder air and rain move in, creating slick roads and a higher risk of black ice.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Public Safety says falling temperatures combined with rain can quickly make roads dangerous, especially in spots that freeze first.

Bridges and overpasses are more likely to develop black ice before other roadways.

Winter driving conditions can arrive faster than drivers expect.

What’s Important: Drivers are urged to reduce speed, increase following distance, and stay alert to changing road conditions.

What Officials Are Saying: The Georgia Department of Public Safety said, “Rain combined with colder air can lead to slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses where black ice can form first.”