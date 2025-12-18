Drivers across Georgia are being warned to slow down as colder air and rain move in, creating slick roads and a higher risk of black ice.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Public Safety says falling temperatures combined with rain can quickly make roads dangerous, especially in spots that freeze first.
- Bridges and overpasses are more likely to develop black ice before other roadways.
- Winter driving conditions can arrive faster than drivers expect.
What’s Important: Drivers are urged to reduce speed, increase following distance, and stay alert to changing road conditions.
What Officials Are Saying: The Georgia Department of Public Safety said, “Rain combined with colder air can lead to slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses where black ice can form first.”