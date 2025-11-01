When you turn your clocks back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., fire safety experts say it’s the perfect time to check your smoke alarms.

What’s Happening: Nearly half of smoke alarms that failed during reported fires had missing or dead batteries, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

What’s Important: A simple battery check this weekend could save your life. Smoke alarms can’t protect your family if they’re not working when a fire starts.

Between the Lines: The time change happens twice a year, giving you a built-in reminder to test your alarms and replace old batteries. Most people forget to check their smoke alarms until it’s too late.

The Big Picture: Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. But they only work if they have power. Many families assume their alarms are working without ever testing them.