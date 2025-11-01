When you turn your clocks back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., fire safety experts say it’s the perfect time to check your smoke alarms.
What’s Happening: Nearly half of smoke alarms that failed during reported fires had missing or dead batteries, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
What’s Important: A simple battery check this weekend could save your life. Smoke alarms can’t protect your family if they’re not working when a fire starts.
Between the Lines: The time change happens twice a year, giving you a built-in reminder to test your alarms and replace old batteries. Most people forget to check their smoke alarms until it’s too late.
The Big Picture: Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. But they only work if they have power. Many families assume their alarms are working without ever testing them.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.