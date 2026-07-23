TYBEE ISLAND — Tybee Island’s Tybrisa Street earned its wild reputation Wednesday night when a Ball Python decided to set up shop under a bench, sending a startled pair of visitors scrambling and summoning the night shift.
What’s happening: Officers scooped up the snake, a healthy-looking Ball Python they’ve since dubbed “Buttercup,” after it spooked two visitors who apparently did not sign up for that particular beach experience.
Ball Pythons are non-venomous constrictors commonly kept as pets, which means Buttercup almost certainly belongs to someone who is currently very confused about where their snake went.
What this means for you: If you own a Ball Python and your tank has been suspiciously quiet, Tybee Island Police are holding your guy. Call the department at (912) 786-5600.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.