What’s happening: Officers scooped up the snake, a healthy-looking Ball Python they’ve since dubbed “Buttercup,” after it spooked two visitors who apparently did not sign up for that particular beach experience.

Ball Pythons are non-venomous constrictors commonly kept as pets, which means Buttercup almost certainly belongs to someone who is currently very confused about where their snake went.

What this means for you: If you own a Ball Python and your tank has been suspiciously quiet, Tybee Island Police are holding your guy. Call the department at (912) 786-5600.