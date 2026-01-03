A 36-year-old Richmond County man is missing after he left his home on Byrd Road on Friday evening, according to a public notice. He was last seen on a small 4-wheeler and has medical conditions that could affect his safety.

What’s Happening: Crissean Vincent Mims, 36, was last seen leaving his home in the 3900 block of Byrd Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3. He was wearing all black and driving a small 4-wheeler, also known as an ATV.

What’s Important: Mims is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 230 pounds. The notice from the sheriff’s office states that he has anxiety and depression and has made threats to harm himself.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who may have seen Mims, or someone matching his description on a small 4-wheeler in or around Richmond County on Friday evening or after, may have information that could help locate him.

What We Know: Details released by the Sheriff’s office describe Mims as:

Age: 36 years old

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Last known clothing: All black

Last known location: Leaving his residence in the 3900 block of Byrd Road

Last known time: About 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2026

Vehicle: Small 4-wheeler / ATV

How To Help: The notice asks anyone with information about Mims or where he might be to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020. Callers can report where and when they may have seen him, and any details about the 4-wheeler or direction of travel.