A 9-month-old reported missing in Barrow County this morning was found safe in DeKalb County. The child’s father is now in custody.

What’s Happening: The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing child report Thursday. The baby was last seen around 10 a.m. at a home off Carla Court in Winder.

What’s Important: Deputies learned the child’s father, Cesar Martinez, had taken the baby to DeKalb County. Law enforcement there helped locate the child, who is safe.

What’s Confirmed: Martinez was charged with Simple Battery and Interference with Custody, a charge that applies when someone takes or keeps a child in violation of a custody order or legal agreement.

He will be transported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. The case remains under active investigation.