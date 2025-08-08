Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Julia Bridges-Lora, last seen Aug. 6 on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive in Augusta. They believe she may be in the areas of Alexander Drive, Washington Road, or Cabela’s Drive.

🧭 What It Means For You: If you live, work, or shop near Alexander Drive, Washington Road, or Cabela’s Drive, keep an eye out. If you see Julia or have any info, call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

📰 What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has listed Julia as a runaway juvenile.

Case number: 25-155922

Age: 16; Height: 5’02”; Weight: 150 lbs

Last seen: Aug. 6 on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive

Known to frequent: Alexander Drive, Washington Road, Cabela’s Drive

🔎 Between the Lines: Speed matters in cases like this. Share tips with deputies, not rumors online.

If you think you’ve seen her, call the Sheriff’s Office. Do not try to intervene.

🌐 The Big Picture: Most teens reported as runaways are found safe when the community pays attention and calls in solid tips. Your quick call can help bring Julia home.

📝 The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office alert; Sheriff’s Office tip lines: 706-821-1020, 706-821-1080