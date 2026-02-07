Listen to this post

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help finding a Gainesville teenager who left home early Saturday morning.

What’s Happening: Deputies put out an alert on Feb. 7 for 16-year-old Camila Albarran of Gainesville. The agency called her a runaway. She was last seen at 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Bryant Quarter Road. At that time, she was wearing a black Hello Kitty shirt and tie-dye shorts.

What We Know: Albarran has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

What Happens Next: Anyone who knows where Albarran is should call 911 or reach the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 536-8812, option 8.