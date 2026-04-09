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Gwinnett County Police are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Ashley Jackiewicz, who was reported missing from the Buford area Thursday.

What she looks like: Jackiewicz is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen in a black “Betty Boop” t-shirt, blue jeans, a black headband with pink lettering, and brown Ugg boots. She has short, curly hair but was last seen wearing a wig.

Identifying marks: She has birthmarks on her upper right arm and a faded half-heart tattoo on her left forearm.

If you see her: Anyone who knows where Jackiewicz may be should contact Gwinnett County Police.