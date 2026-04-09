Gwinnett County Police are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Ashley Jackiewicz, who was reported missing from the Buford area Thursday.
What she looks like: Jackiewicz is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen in a black “Betty Boop” t-shirt, blue jeans, a black headband with pink lettering, and brown Ugg boots. She has short, curly hair but was last seen wearing a wig.
Identifying marks: She has birthmarks on her upper right arm and a faded half-heart tattoo on her left forearm.
If you see her: Anyone who knows where Jackiewicz may be should contact Gwinnett County Police.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.