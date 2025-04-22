Elderly Man With Dementia Missing From Canton Home

85-year-old Byron Jones disappeared from his Canton home yesterday evening around 6 p.m., according to the Canton Police Department.
Jones, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication, left in his dark blue Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate TBX7562. A Flock camera spotted his vehicle near downtown Jasper at 7:40 PM, approximately 25 miles from his home.
In Context: A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Jones. This emergency alert system, named after 68-year-old Mattie Florence Moore who wandered from her Atlanta home in 2004 and was later found deceased, helps locate missing elderly or disabled adults in Georgia.
Take Action: If you see Byron Jones or his dark blue Toyota Camry with license plate TBX7562, call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or Cherokee County Emergency Services at 678-493-4080 immediately. Time is critical due to his medical needs. Share this information on social media to expand the search radius, especially in the Canton-Jasper corridor.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.