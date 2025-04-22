Elderly Man With Dementia Missing From Canton Home

Share

85-year-old Byron Jones disappeared from his Canton home yesterday evening around 6 p.m., according to the Canton Police Department.

Jones, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication, left in his dark blue Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate TBX7562. A Flock camera spotted his vehicle near downtown Jasper at 7:40 PM, approximately 25 miles from his home.

In Context: A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Jones. This emergency alert system, named after 68-year-old Mattie Florence Moore who wandered from her Atlanta home in 2004 and was later found deceased, helps locate missing elderly or disabled adults in Georgia.

Take Action: If you see Byron Jones or his dark blue Toyota Camry with license plate TBX7562, call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or Cherokee County Emergency Services at 678-493-4080 immediately. Time is critical due to his medical needs. Share this information on social media to expand the search radius, especially in the Canton-Jasper corridor.