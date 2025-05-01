Body of Missing Canton Man With Dementia Found

Share

Family members confirmed the death of 85-year-old Byron “Gene” Jones, who had been missing since April 21. The announcement came through a social media post in a group dedicated to finding the elderly Canton resident.

What We Know: A family member posted that Jones “has been found” but indicated it was “not the outcome we had hoped for.” The post stated the family takes comfort in believing “he is now with Jesus—safe, whole, and at peace in His presence.”

Jones, who suffered from dementia and required medication, disappeared after leaving his Canton residence around 6 p.m. on April 21 in a dark blue Toyota Camry.

The last confirmed sighting of Jones’ vehicle came via a Flock camera in Blue Ridge at 8:52 p.m. on the day he went missing.

What We Don’t Know: Details about where and when Jones was found have not been released.

In Context: A Mattie’s Call— Georgia’s emergency alert for missing cognitively impaired adults— had been issued for Jones after his disappearance. The alert system is designed to help locate vulnerable adults who may be in danger due to age, health conditions, or cognitive impairment.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 people with dementia will wander at least once, and many do so repeatedly, often during times of stress or confusion.

Take Action: The Jones family indicated they will share details about memorial services soon. Community members wishing to support the family during this difficult time should watch for updates about services and other ways to help.