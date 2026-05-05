Athens-Clarke County police are asking for your help finding a 76-year-old man who went missing after leaving a local hospital.
What’s Happening: Steve Sosebee was last seen May 2 near Piedmont Athens Regional hospital after he was discharged. He has difficulty walking.
What’s Important: Police have updated his description. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, light-colored jeans, boots, and a green hat. An earlier description had him in a dirty white shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.
Where He May Be Headed: Police say Sosebee may be trying to get back to his home in the Lexington Road and Robert Hardman Road area of Athens.
How to Help: Anyone who sees Sosebee or knows where he is should contact Athens-Clarke County police Detective Joshua Ramey by email at Joshua.Ramey@accgov.com or by phone at (762) 400-7257.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.