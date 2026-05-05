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Athens-Clarke County police are asking for your help finding a 76-year-old man who went missing after leaving a local hospital.

What’s Happening: Steve Sosebee was last seen May 2 near Piedmont Athens Regional hospital after he was discharged. He has difficulty walking.

What’s Important: Police have updated his description. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, light-colored jeans, boots, and a green hat. An earlier description had him in a dirty white shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

Where He May Be Headed: Police say Sosebee may be trying to get back to his home in the Lexington Road and Robert Hardman Road area of Athens.

How to Help: Anyone who sees Sosebee or knows where he is should contact Athens-Clarke County police Detective Joshua Ramey by email at Joshua.Ramey@accgov.com or by phone at (762) 400-7257.