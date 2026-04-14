A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who may have crossed into Georgia.
What’s Happening: Adriana Hernandez was last seen near the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida. Authorities believe she may have traveled to Georgia.
Who to Look For: Adriana is described as a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that may have a reddish-brown tint.
What’s Important: The case was upgraded to an AMBER Alert, a public warning system used when law enforcement believes a child faces a serious threat of harm, because of an ongoing investigation.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone in Georgia who sees someone matching Adriana’s description should call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or 911 immediately.
What’s Still Unknown: Authorities have not publicly named a suspect or explained how Adriana may have traveled to Georgia.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.