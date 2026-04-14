A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who may have crossed into Georgia.

What’s Happening: Adriana Hernandez was last seen near the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida. Authorities believe she may have traveled to Georgia.

Who to Look For: Adriana is described as a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that may have a reddish-brown tint.

What’s Important: The case was upgraded to an AMBER Alert, a public warning system used when law enforcement believes a child faces a serious threat of harm, because of an ongoing investigation.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone in Georgia who sees someone matching Adriana’s description should call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or 911 immediately.

What’s Still Unknown: Authorities have not publicly named a suspect or explained how Adriana may have traveled to Georgia.