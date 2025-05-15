Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Savannah Girl Leilani Elliott

Authorities have issued a Levi’s Call — Georgia’s Amber Alert system — for 3-year-old Leilani Elliott, who disappeared on May 15 in Savannah.

According to information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children updated three hours ago, the child was last seen traveling eastbound on Wheaton Street. Leilani was reportedly taken by Jessy Elliott, 32, who shares her last name. The alert indicates they are traveling in a white Nissan Altima sedan.

At the time of her disappearance, Leilani wore a yellow hoodie, dark spandex pants, and white shoes. The child is described as Hispanic.

Jessy Elliott stands 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a blue teal top and blue jeans with her brown and blonde hair in a ponytail.

Take Action: The Savannah Police Department urges anyone with information about Leilani Elliott’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 912-958-0990.

Public assistance could prove crucial in ensuring the child’s safe return. If you spot the white Nissan Altima or either individual, authorities recommend calling police rather than approaching them directly. Time is critical in child abduction cases, and community vigilance often plays a vital role in resolving these situations quickly.