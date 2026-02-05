Listen to this post

A driver hit a power pole in Macon on Wednesday night, cutting electricity to hundreds of homes in the area.

What’s Happening: A vehicle struck a power pole near Claire Place and Ingleside Avenue around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, February 4. The crash knocked out power to 781 customers in the Vine Ingle area.

What’s Important: The driver was traveling south on Ingleside Avenue when they lost control, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia Power confirmed the outage was caused by the vehicle accident. No one was injured.

What Happens Next: Georgia Power said power would be restored around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The company’s outage map later showed fewer than 100 customers remained without power around midnight.